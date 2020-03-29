 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tropikoolato

by Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Flower Tropikoolato

60/40 Sativa Dominant 22-24% THC Clementine x Koolato

Grubbcandi

A good solid strain. Up there in my favs of their koolato mixes. I usually go fruity and this is one of my go tos. The koolato always gives a beautiful pop of purples in whatever they mix it with. If its mixed with another purpley strain, its all out crazy looking. Thats what happens here. Impressive stoney high. Giggles*

