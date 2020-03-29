Reserve Blue Dream
60/40 Sativa Dominant 22-24% THC Clementine x Koolato
on March 29th, 2020
A good solid strain. Up there in my favs of their koolato mixes. I usually go fruity and this is one of my go tos. The koolato always gives a beautiful pop of purples in whatever they mix it with. If its mixed with another purpley strain, its all out crazy looking. Thats what happens here. Impressive stoney high. Giggles*