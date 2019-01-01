About this product
Award-winning GG #4 (formerly known as Gorilla Glue) has a huge following and critical acclaim for its potent hybrid effects: The extreme mental uplift of its initial rush encourages creativity and clarity before gently melting into long-lasting, heavy relaxation. With a pungently sour bouquet, GG #4 is often chosen to offset pain and stimulate appetite.
