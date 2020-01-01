Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sunset OG is a suspected cross between the famed Sunset Sherbet and OG Kush. With sweet tropical notes from Sunset Sherbet and a strong, spicy taste from OG Kush, the resulting indica strain is a potent and relaxing terpene blend. Sunset OG remains true to its indica roots by offering powerful relief from physical tension with calming bodily effects and a warm, welcoming mental uplift.
Be the first to review this product.