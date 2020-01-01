Peach & Strawberry CBD Tincture 1,000mg
$48.00MSRP
About this product
Peach & Strawberry Flavored Oral or topical CBD tincture Used to help with muscle and joint discomfort, appetite balance, promoting a restful night of sleep, relaxation, and managing the stress and anxiety of everyday life Naturally flavored 99.99% pure CBD isolate Bottle size: 60mL Available Strengths: 1,000mg | 2,500mg | 5,000mg | 10,000mg
