 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. King Cake Torrone 1g

King Cake Torrone 1g

by Blue River Terpenes

Write a review
Blue River Terpenes Concentrates Solvent King Cake Torrone 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

King Cake Torrone 1g by Blue River Terpenes

About this brand

Blue River Terpenes Logo
Blue River offers the widest selection of award winning full spectrum essential oils naturally derived from whole plant cultivars. Our prices are based on grade, yield, and availability. Our pure essential oil products are designed to be used as a diluent for aromatherapy and vaporization.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review