  5. Batch by Kentucky Cannabis Company 1oz - 450mg

Batch by Kentucky Cannabis Company 1oz - 450mg

by Bluegrass Hemp Oil

About this product

Introducing Batch—our new, premium CBD extract. Using only the blooms of rich Kentucky grown hemp, Kentucky Cannabis Company has applied the same top-of-the-line quality principles of production as we did with BHO's Genesis Blend. Batch, named after its small-batch, artisanal style production, is sourced from high CBD hemp grown in Kentucky. Using the unique processing techniques of hydrocarbon distillation, we’ve created yet another terpene rich, pharmaceutical grade, full spectrum hemp extract at a 15mg per mL CBD potency. If you're interested in selling Batch by Kentucky Cannabis Company, please contact us to discuss wholesale pricing.

About this brand

Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.