Creamed Honey

by Bluegrass Hemp Oil

Infused with our Genesis Blend CBD extract, this creamed honey is the perfect mix of hemp and creamy sweetness. This is delicious in tea, on any kind of pastry or just by itself! Ingredients: Honey, Genesis Blend CBD (with MCT oil). Available in 4 flavors: Original Lemon honey - contains lemon oil Grapefruit honey - contains grapefruit oil Orange Spice honey - contains orange and clove oils Our creamed honey is specially handcrafted and produced by Crigger Farm in Warsaw, Kentucky. Each jar contains 3.5oz of honey with 80mg of CBD. (10mg / 1.5tsp) Contains less than .3 percent THC in accordance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018.

Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.