Relieving Salve

by Bluegrass Hemp Oil

About this product

Made with Bluegrass Hemp Oil's Genesis Blend, this concentrated salve is great for localized pain and inflammation. This full spectrum CBD topical is infused with coconut oil, shea butter, candelilla wax, copaiba (Copaifera langsdorffii), camphor (Dryobalanops camphora), and helichrysum (Helichrysum italicum). Available in 2 sizes: .25oz contains 20mg of CBD 2oz contains 175mg of CBD Suggested Use: Gently massage onto affected area until absorbed. Use as needed. NOTICE: For external use only. Do not apply to broken skin. Avoid contact with eyes. If any adverse reaction occurs, stop use and consult your physician. Store in a cool place. Contains trace amounts of THC in accordance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018.

About this brand

Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.