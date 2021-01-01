 Loading…

Stormy Daniels CBD Feminized Hemp Seed

by Bomar Agra Estates

Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Stormy Daniels Hemp CBD seed is a cross between Cherry Blossom and T1 Hemp Seed strain. This Colorado original strain was grown in the San Luis Valley by some of the best outdoor farmers in the game. Stormy Daniels or Stormy D as others call it, is a high CBD hemp cultivar which is derived from a genetic cross between T1 Hemp Seed and Cherry Blossom Hemp Seed. High yielding and extremely stable, Stormy Daniels hemp seed is a great selection for maximizing production per acre. Nutty, earth Stormy D hemp seed is an exceptional indica dominant CBD hemp strain. Its appearance is a nice bristle of trichome with red hairs, it possesses the intoxicating aroma of nuts and earth.

About this brand

Bomar Agra Estates Logo
We specialize in production of hemp biomass, feminized hemp seeds, and full spectrum hemp extract in Colorado. Over the years, we have been developing our craft and building a reputation of success and trust among our consumers. To ensure quality assurance, our products are third party tested and held to the highest standard.

