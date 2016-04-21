 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Mini X-Bong X1

Mini X-Bong X1

by Bongin

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Bongin Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Mini X-Bong X1

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Both parts of the X-bong are connected with short hollow tunnel. This ensures water pouring automatically into a second part while using the bong. Thanks to this solution, the user won't absorb any water in his of her mouth. One part of the bong serves for the water filtration and the second can be filled with crushed ice for better cooling.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

jorddan23

I am totally in love with the bong its so amazing...

About this brand

Bongin Logo
The owner of online smoke shop Bongin.com is Bongin s.r.o. We are a small company located In the Czech Republic (central Europe). Our business was founded in 2005. We follow traditional Bohemian hand blowing art, which is famous worldwide. Thanks to our own glassblowers the prices are kept reasonably low. We produce high quality products that are all handmade so every single piece is an original. We are specialized in the production of fine, hand blown water bongs and glass pipes of the highest quality. Bongin.com is a guarantee for quality glass pipes & water bongs for affordable prices.