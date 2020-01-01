 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Diamond Glass Bubble Barrel to UFO Perc Straight Tube

by Boom Headshop

$250.00MSRP

About this product

Let the Bubble Barrel Bong from Diamond Glass meet all of your straight tube needs and then some with this unique 15” inch tall water pipe design. This straight tube bong features a reinforced joint that sends each hit through the fixed downstem and into the bubble barrel percolator within the base. The bubble barrel perc has an ultra-modern design that uses a Swiss cheese shape to filter & diffuse your smoke through water before it can move upwards and into the UFO perc housed within the central chamber. The UFO perc also has a modern twist, and works to give your smoke the final level of cooling power and moisture-conditioning it needs to always result in enjoyable, silky smooth hits. The Diamond Glass Bubble Barrel to UFO Perc Straight Tube Bong is rounded out with a Maria ring on the neck for an optimal grip, an included 18mm male bowl piece for your dry herbs, and a worked glass mili feature for mesmerizing style. This thick glass bong is finished with Diamond Glass Decals and arrives in your choice of colored glass accents on the bubble barrel percolator, UFO perc, flared mouthpiece, flared base, 18mm female joint & glass bowl piece handle.

About this brand

Boom Headshop is the loudest headshop on the internet, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal. Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.