7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Bong, bowl, and downstem made of borosilicate glass Silicone footer indicates water line and protects your glass Interchangeable silicone accessories to compliment your style Extra grommet, bowl, and downstem included for those inevitable accidents Dimensions: 84mm × 84mm × 256mm | 3.3" x 3.3" x 10" Glass thickness: 4mm Downstem size: 16mm Bowl size: 10mm
Be the first to review this product.