Session Goods Premium Bong

$120.00MSRP

About this product

Bong, bowl, and downstem made of borosilicate glass Silicone footer indicates water line and protects your glass Interchangeable silicone accessories to compliment your style Extra grommet, bowl, and downstem included for those inevitable accidents Dimensions: 84mm × 84mm × 256mm | 3.3" x 3.3" x 10" Glass thickness: 4mm Downstem size: 16mm Bowl size: 10mm

About this brand

Boom Headshop is the loudest headshop on the internet, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal. Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.