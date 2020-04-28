 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Ice Cream Cake Live Resin 1g

Ice Cream Cake Live Resin 1g

by BOSM Labs

BOSM Labs Concentrates Solvent Ice Cream Cake Live Resin 1g

About this product

BOSM Labs are able to achieve an unmatched terpene profile that results in a flavor that is as close to the living plant as possible. The result of this process is a concentrate with a saucy consistency that is a combination of the sugary THCA crystals which provide the high, and the liquid terpenes which deliver the taste.

About this brand

BOSM is committed to serving the needs of cannabis users through science and safety. Dedicated to cutting-edge innovation using the latest technology, highly trained chemists, and the strictest of safety standards, our mission is to create the healthiest cannabis-based products on the market—in a wide variety of formats.