Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
BOSM Labs are able to achieve an unmatched terpene profile that results in a flavor that is as close to the living plant as possible. The result of this process is a concentrate with a saucy consistency that is a combination of the sugary THCA crystals which provide the high, and the liquid terpenes which deliver the taste.
Be the first to review this product.