Terpenes (Full) - Strain Identification (30+ Terpenes) | GCMS
by Botanica Testing Inc.Write a review
$145.00MSRP
About this product
Full Terpenes Profile: (Qualitative) Profile of your strain, percentages based off of volatile content of sample. 30+ Terpenes Possible
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Botanica Testing Inc.
3rd Party Testing Lab, GLP Certified, 40+ Years of Natural Products, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Testing. Florida's #1 CBD Testing Location. Located In Gainesville, Fl. https://botanicatesting.com/