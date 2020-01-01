 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vitamino®

by Botanicare

Botanicare Growing Nutrients Vitamino®

About this product

Balanced growth is essential for optimum plant health and high yields. The demands placed on plants in accelerated growth environments such as CO2 enriched grow rooms can negatively affect this balance. Vitamino's breakthrough formula provides the nutrition necessary to restore this natural balance. B Vitamin Supplement Vitamino® increases plants performance in soil, hydroponic, and soilless applications. In nature, plants create a natural balance between photosynthesis and vitamin/amino acid production. However, under accelerated growing conditions, this natural balance is strained. Vitamino is formulated to help restore this balance and help your plants reach peak crop production. About Balanced Plant Growth: Balanced plant growth is produced by select compounds classified as vitamins, amino acids, and hormones, which occur naturally in plants. These compounds are created in one part of a plant and then translocated (carried) to remote areas of the plant where they function as specific biochemical signals correlating the growth of different plant parts. This process leads to integrated plant growth, optimal plant health and higher yields.

About this brand

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.