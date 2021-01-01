 Loading…

Lifter

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Lifter

About this product

Type: Sativa Total Cannabinoids: 22.8% Notes: Sweet Grape, Citrus, Earth Named after the uplifting effects it is known to produce, Lifter has tried, true, and tested genetics that make this strain truly special. These particular buds contain a healthy green hue and are covered in bright orange hairs and packed with sticky resin. The smell is sweet and funky with notes of citrus and sweet grape. Lifter is a daytime strain that is best used for afternoon relief and should not cause drowsiness. Total Cannabinoids:22.8% CBD: 17.8% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

