Botany Farms

Lifter

Buy Here

Type: Sativa
Notes: Sweet Grape, Citrus, Earth

Named after the uplifting effects it is known to produce, Lifter has tried, true, and tested genetics that make this strain truly special. These particular buds contain a healthy green hue and are covered in bright orange hairs and packed with sticky resin. The smell is sweet and funky with notes of citrus and sweet grape. Lifter is a daytime strain that is best used for afternoon relief and should not cause drowsiness.

Total Cannabinoids: 22.8%

CBD: 17.8%

∆-9 THC: <0.3%
