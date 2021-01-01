About this product

Type: Sativa

Notes: Sweet Grape, Citrus, Earth



Named after the uplifting effects it is known to produce, Lifter has tried, true, and tested genetics that make this strain truly special. These particular buds contain a healthy green hue and are covered in bright orange hairs and packed with sticky resin. The smell is sweet and funky with notes of citrus and sweet grape. Lifter is a daytime strain that is best used for afternoon relief and should not cause drowsiness.



Total Cannabinoids: 22.8%



CBD: 17.8%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%