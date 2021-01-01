 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cheese Wiz

Cheese Wiz

by Bountiful Farms

Bountiful Farms Cannabis Flower Cheese Wiz

Indica Hybrid | Queso Perro X Oz Kush BX 1 | Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2 When comparing cheese strains, the funk is really what is going to set each strain apart - and this strain certainly makes itself distinct from the rest of its family. A sweet, light cheese aroma is paired with with a very full-bodied, sharp flavor and enveloping body buzz. Truly a strain that stands out among any others on the charcuterie board.

