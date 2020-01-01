About this product

Boveda is scientifically engineered to maintain a precise relative humidity in an enclosed space, and our 4 gram size is available in 58 and 62 percent RH. Each Boveda consists of a specially prepared saturated solution of pure water and natural salt. This saturated solution is contained within a water-vapor permeable "reverse osmosis" membrane. Within an enclosed container, Boveda maintains a predetermined level of (RH) by releasing or absorbing purified water-vapor as needed through the membrane. Boveda provides the cleanest and most purified humidity of all other products available on the market today. Note: Do not mix Boveda RH levels within the same container, and do not use Boveda in the same container with other humidification products. They will fight against each other and reduce the efficiency of the Boveda.