by Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control

About this product

Boveda is scientifically engineered to maintain a precise relative humidity in an enclosed space, and our 4 gram size is available in 58 and 62 percent RH. Each Boveda consists of a specially prepared saturated solution of pure water and natural salt. This saturated solution is contained within a water-vapor permeable "reverse osmosis" membrane. Within an enclosed container, Boveda maintains a predetermined level of (RH) by releasing or absorbing purified water-vapor as needed through the membrane. Boveda provides the cleanest and most purified humidity of all other products available on the market today. Note: Do not mix Boveda RH levels within the same container, and do not use Boveda in the same container with other humidification products. They will fight against each other and reduce the efficiency of the Boveda.

About this brand

Boveda is the Global Leader in 2-way Humidity Control. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available for cannabis with 58% and 62% relative humidity - the sweet spot for cannabis. Check out our products that will change the way you enjoy weed. Check out our website and #neverbuydry