  60 Gram 2-Way Humidity Control Pack - BOVEDA

60 Gram 2-Way Humidity Control Pack - BOVEDA

by Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control

About this product

When do you use a 60 gram Boveda? Whenever it fits in your storage container. Boveda will never humidify beyond the RH on the pack, so there’s no such thing as “too much”. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available in the herbal-specific RH (relative humidity) of 62% and 58%. Boveda monitors the ambient conditions and adds or removes moisture, as necessary, to maintain the perfect water content of the flower. 67 gram Boveda are commonly used in mason jars and large bags. They can last 6+ months depending on how often the container is opened, you'll know it's time to replace when the entire Boveda begins turning hard. Boveda provides the cleanest and most purified humidity of all other products available on the market today. Note: Do not mix Boveda RH levels within the same container, and do not use Boveda in the same container with other humidification products. They will fight against each other and reduce the efficiency of the Boveda.

About this brand

Boveda is the Global Leader in 2-way Humidity Control. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available for cannabis with 58% and 62% relative humidity - the sweet spot for cannabis. Check out our products that will change the way you enjoy weed. Check out our website and #neverbuydry