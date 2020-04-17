 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Brite Labs Concentrates Cartridges Vaporizer Cartridge

About this product

Our vaporizer formulation is fully decarboxylated to convert cannabinoids like THC and CBD into their active states, maximizing their delivery during vaporization. This produces medication rich in cannabinoids and terpenes, with viscosity (flow) perfect for reliable vaping. Brite cartridges fit most 510-threaded vaporizer batteries and deliver, on average, 100+ uses.

Azie16

Quality products. Excellent customer service. There carts are the purest out there.

About this brand

Brite Labs is a California medical cannabis collective making pure supercritical CO2 extracts on behalf of our member-patients. Our extracts stand out for their scientifically designed mix of purity, potency, and flavor.