Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our vaporizer formulation is fully decarboxylated to convert cannabinoids like THC and CBD into their active states, maximizing their delivery during vaporization. This produces medication rich in cannabinoids and terpenes, with viscosity (flow) perfect for reliable vaping. Brite cartridges fit most 510-threaded vaporizer batteries and deliver, on average, 100+ uses.
on April 17th, 2020
Its good
on April 1st, 2020
Great vape, so sleek!
on August 11th, 2019
Quality products. Excellent customer service. There carts are the purest out there.