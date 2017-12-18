 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wax

by Brite Labs

5.04
Brite Labs Concentrates Solvent Wax

About this product

A nearly "raw" medicine that embodies the strain it was made from, with a soft consistency that is easy to measure out and dose accurately.

4 customer reviews

5.04

ADabLdo

You can not go wrong with any of these strains from BRITE LABS wax, no matter your method of inhalation you can find the right tool at many places. I like adabldo.com for vape pen, nectar collector, and dry herb vaporizer, affordable pricing also.

mckpez

My new favorite strain from Brite Labs is Malawi Jack. It is the perfect sativa for me. Europhic but not spaced out or jittery. It lasts a long time, tastes sweet and smooth. When you come down, it's a very smooth landing. I also recently purchased XJ-13 from Brite Labs and that is a great day time sativa that mellows you out but you're totally present and focused/productive. You can't go wrong with Brite Labs - the taste, the purity, the potency .... so good!

Georgeoftheturtles1

The perfect medicine! Raw, so you can taste the flowers that it's made with. CO2 extracted so there's no nasty solvents lurking around inside. Just smooth, easy tasting medicine. I'm honestly in love with this company. I'm not going to that there aren't other company's doing this "back to mother-earth medicinal" thing. There are, because it works. What makes Brite Labs different is their commitment to keep their prices at about 1/2 of their competitors for a still better product. IMHO. I wish you guys were further south, I'd apply for a job. That's how much I believe in you......... - The Turtle

About this brand

Brite Labs Logo
Brite Labs is a California medical cannabis collective making pure supercritical CO2 extracts on behalf of our member-patients. Our extracts stand out for their scientifically designed mix of purity, potency, and flavor.