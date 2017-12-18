Georgeoftheturtles1 on April 28th, 2016

The perfect medicine! Raw, so you can taste the flowers that it's made with. CO2 extracted so there's no nasty solvents lurking around inside. Just smooth, easy tasting medicine. I'm honestly in love with this company. I'm not going to that there aren't other company's doing this "back to mother-earth medicinal" thing. There are, because it works. What makes Brite Labs different is their commitment to keep their prices at about 1/2 of their competitors for a still better product. IMHO. I wish you guys were further south, I'd apply for a job. That's how much I believe in you......... - The Turtle