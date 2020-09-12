r........y
Interesting taste. Starts out fruity with a smooth dreamy finish. Even high not over powering. Very nice.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Bred by Culta, Grapefruit Sour Dream is a wonderful cross of Cookies and Cream, Blue Dream, and Grapefruit Diesel. Offering a gassy, sour, and sweet berry terpene profile, this strain brings forward its diesel roots while adding a berry influence. Great for novice consumers, Grapefruit Sour Dream is not too stoney, offering a more euphoric and silly high.