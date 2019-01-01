 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sensory Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Sensory Pod™ Inter-Fitting Lid and Body create an Air Tight Seal that will keep your flower samples Fresher, Longer. Aroma Area of the container is very large for greater air exchange, to fully appreciate the strain’s terpene signature. Aroma Plug – Used to seal the Aroma Area of the container to maintain freshness. Lens – For microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc. Double Sided Sign Holder – This makes strain information/details easy to read for the Consumer and Budtender. (Uses standard business card stock.) Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. Deep Capacity Pod – Container holds up to 1/2 ounce of buds for sample display. Dimensions: 3 5/8” wide x 5 1/4” depth x 4” height.

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .