About this product

Sensory Pod™ Inter-Fitting Lid and Body create an Air Tight Seal that will keep your flower samples Fresher, Longer. Aroma Area of the container is very large for greater air exchange, to fully appreciate the strain’s terpene signature. Aroma Plug – Used to seal the Aroma Area of the container to maintain freshness. Lens – For microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc. Double Sided Sign Holder – This makes strain information/details easy to read for the Consumer and Budtender. (Uses standard business card stock.) Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. Deep Capacity Pod – Container holds up to 1/2 ounce of buds for sample display. Dimensions: 3 5/8” wide x 5 1/4” depth x 4” height.