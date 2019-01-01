 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bud Goblet™

by Bud Bar Displays™

New Contemporary Design! Raising the ‘Bud Bar’ on Cannabis Containers!™ Inspired by the fact that cannabis strains are like ﬁne wine, the Bud Goblet™ design celebrates the cannabis cronisseur’s appreciation for viewing beautifully trimmed nugs with their trichomes and the wonderful terpene aromas. Resembling a small wine glass with a curved stem, the Bud Goblet™ is the perfect container for displaying high end ﬂower. The Bud Goblet™ features: Colored base and stem for indicating strain types or pricing structure. ‘Nug pin’ suspends the sample for perfect viewing. Magniﬁcation lens and Aroma holes to enjoy and explore without contact. ‘Tether Ready’ should you choose to use our security tethers. Use our Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately) to meet most States Compliance Laws for preventing customer’s physical contact with samples. Overall Dimensions: 5” tall x 4” deep x 3” wide. Clear Cup Dimensions: 3” diameter x 2” deep. Comes in six colors: Hybrid Green, Indica Purple, Sativa Orange, Frosted Clear, White, or Black.

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .