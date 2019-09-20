 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Canna-Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

The Canna-Pod™ design is simple, clean, and includes popular features. Inter-Fitting Lid and Body create an Air Tight Seal that will keep your flower samples fresher, longer. Aroma Area is very large for greater air exchange to fully appreciate the strains terpene signature. Aroma Plug – Used to seal Aroma Area to maintain freshness. Lens – For microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc. Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance (i502), we offer a reusable seal (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. Deep Capacity Pod – Holds up to 1/2 ounce of buds for sample display. Choose Translucent Plugs or Black Plugs Now choose between Translucent or Black Aroma Plugs when you place your Pod orders! No Extra Charge! If you add your logo to the aroma plug, there is a one-time artwork fee of $45. (This fee will be added at Checkout)

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

ws6420

My company bought dozens of these and this style is great for customers to use, good selection, great service-

EBJohnson

I really like the Canna Pod; it's large capacity is great for displaying weightier nugs.

About this brand

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .