  5. Locking Ring Canna-Pod™ and Humidity Tray

Locking Ring Canna-Pod™ and Humidity Tray

by Bud Bar Displays™

The Locking Ring adds the next level of security. Using Torx head screws to lock the lid to the body (Includes a Torx wrench for your access). The Humidity Tray (Optional) hides the Humidity Control Pack and includes a Nug Spike. Using the Humidity Tray in conjunction with the Humidity Control Pack will save your store thousands of dollars per year by extending the life of your samples. Our own tests showed a 2 1/2 times extended life of nugs for both aroma and appearance.

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .