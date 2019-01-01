About this product
Our XractPod™ jar holder incorporates a sign holder and base to display 50 gram extract jars. The base ring silhouettes the jar and keeps it from sliding while being moved about. The sign holder accommodates up to a 2.75″ sign card. Cost includes our proprietary clear platinum silicone liner inside the 50 gram jar. The clear liner allows light to illuminate your extract for examination.
About this brand
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .