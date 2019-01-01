 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Mixed Variety Pack – THC Gummies

Mixed Variety Pack – THC Gummies

by Budderweeds

Write a review
Budderweeds Edibles Candy Mixed Variety Pack – THC Gummies

Buy Here

About this product

Mixed Variety Pack – Contains a mix of Orange Dreamsicle, Strawberry and Wildberry gummies. Organic, vegan, and gluten free, our Mixed Variety Gummies are delicious and a step above other THC edibles on the market. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of pure THC and precisely formulated to guarantee an exact dose every time. Each variety pack has our favorite select flavors of Orange Dreamsicle, Wildberry and Strawberry. Budderweeds are devoted to providing our customers with the very best THC products on the market. Budderweeds THC Edibles are made in-house and infused with THC by culinary professionals in a GMP certified facility, you won’t find your typical store-bought candy at Budderweeds. Like all of our THC Edibles, the gummies in our Variety Pack are third-party lab tested to guarantee they exceed industry quality standards. Our gummies are 100% all natural, free of artificial flavors and preservatives. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Budderweeds Logo
BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!