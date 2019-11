B8KD on November 13th, 2018

Why did I buy this flower? 1.) The name, which grabbed my eye while browsing the shelves. 2.) The smell! Yep. Sold. That smell. Such an intoxicating smell. Lots of citrus, and maybe, because the name gets your brain going there, or not, the citrus notes did appear to lean towards orange. Really an all around fun smoke. Purchased at vth element in Bend, OR.