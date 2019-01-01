 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Grape

by Bula Farms

Bula Farms Cannabis Flower Sour Grape

About this product

This Sativa Dominant Hybrid packs punch and incredible flavor. A cross between Grand Daddy Purple and Sour Diesel, the plant literally reeks of grapes, and it carries that smell right into the flavor. regularly testing over 25%, this is powerfully uplifting herb

About this strain

Sour Grape

Sour Grape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Get ready to pucker up, because this strain truly tastes like sour grapes. A pungent cross between Sour Diesel and Granddaddy Purple, Sour Grape has a very sour, fuel-like scent with fruity aftertones. Introspective and relaxing, this strain is great for winding down with a cup of tea or a low-key evening with friends. Sour Grape walks the fine line between energizing and calming, relaxing the muscles while avoiding strong sedative effects. This strain works well for consumers suffering from stress and muscle tension. It’s different from the craft strain “Sour Grapes,” so remember to ask your budtender which one they carry.

About this brand

Top Shelf Cannabis Farm in the Hood River Valley. Specializing in exotic and flavorful flowers That win awards andddddd. They Get You High!