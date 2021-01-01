About this product
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Afgooey is a potent indica marijuana strain strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. Afgooey features some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgooey may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
