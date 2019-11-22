 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Tahoe OG

by Bulldog Weed

4.52
Blue Tahoe, also known as “Blueberry Tahoe,” is an evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through a cross of the classic Tahoe OG Kush X Blueberry strains. The effects of this tasty bud pack a powerful punch

Fire-One

If you’re looking for a nice head buzz and some relaxation, this is for you. I’ve used both oil and flower with similar results. Just remember - baby steps. It will catch up.

jool

Two hits of this and I felt nicely relaxed and I was slightly talkative (I'm not a talkative person usually). However, I took way too much of this the first time I tried it. I was stuck to the couch and couldn't move, and I was also very dizzy.

