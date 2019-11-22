Fire-One
on November 22nd, 2019
If you’re looking for a nice head buzz and some relaxation, this is for you. I’ve used both oil and flower with similar results. Just remember - baby steps. It will catch up.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Blue Tahoe, also known as “Blueberry Tahoe,” is an evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through a cross of the classic Tahoe OG Kush X Blueberry strains. The effects of this tasty bud pack a powerful punch
on November 22nd, 2019
If you’re looking for a nice head buzz and some relaxation, this is for you. I’ve used both oil and flower with similar results. Just remember - baby steps. It will catch up.
on October 24th, 2019
Two hits of this and I felt nicely relaxed and I was slightly talkative (I'm not a talkative person usually). However, I took way too much of this the first time I tried it. I was stuck to the couch and couldn't move, and I was also very dizzy.