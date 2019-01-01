 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
70% Butane / 30% Instrument Grade Propane 20 lb. Cylinder

by Butane Wholesalers

$290.00MSRP

About this product

This product is clean, colorless and odorless. The cylinder is fitted with a 1/4″ male SAE flare fitting on the valve assembly. Actual liquid weight is 20 lb. Cylinder from Manchester Tank. We offer this in various sizes. Tri-mixes also available.

About this brand

We will do Whatever It Takes to make the extra effort to help you save time and money wherever possible, without sacrificing the quality you demand. We strive to provide you with high customer service and high-quality products. Check our Instagram @butanewholesalers