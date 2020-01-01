Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Elektra is a CBD Hybrid mixing ACDC and ERB known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is famed for its fabulous forest scent. The most pronounced flavor you’ll detect as you’re sniffing a bunch of Electra flowers is pine. When users smoke Electra, they often taste an intriguing mix of tropical flavors, citrus fruits, and “earthy” tones. Interestingly, some of the same terpenes found in Electra are also in mangoes, lemons, and pine leaves.
