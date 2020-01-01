Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Created from one of the godfathers of hemp flower genetics, jack frost cbg is unique in every singel way. Developed over 5 years, this contaings CBG, the non-intoxicating cannabis compound that garners attention for its promising effects as a wellness aid.
Be the first to review this product.