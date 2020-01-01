 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. OG Kush CBD

OG Kush CBD

by Cali Blendz

Write a review
Cali Blendz Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals OG Kush CBD

$18.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

OG Kush is a legendary strain with a name that has recognition even outside of the cannabis world. OG Kush has medium to large nugget-like buds that have a dense, indica-like structure. The smoke tastes hashy and spicy like a classic indica on the inhale and exhale.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cali Blendz Logo
The world's best CBD flower delivered straight to your door. Our top shelf cultivars are sustainably grown and become ultra premium, organic products.