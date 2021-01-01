Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic (2oz, 500mg CBD)
About this product
Improved mood, focus, and energy are only some of the many benefits of taking CBD oil daily. Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic provides those benefits, plus the peace of mind that you're ingesting only the highest-quality CBD. Sticking to the classic formula of blended hemp extract and hemp seed oil, Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic has a smooth consistency that stays true to the hemp name. Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic is a full spectrum hemp oil product with 250mg CBD per ounce. The oil is CO2 extracted, which is the cleanest and most environmentally friendly way to extract it from the plant. Hemp Classic also contains hemp seed oil, which is cold-pressed from hemp’s seeds. This oil does not contain cannabinoids, like CBD, but it’s rich in vitamins, minerals, and the essential fatty acids Omega-3 and Omega-6.
About this brand
