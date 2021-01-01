Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Silk Lotion (6oz, 1250mg CBD)
About this product
Full-spectrum hemp extract, essential oils, jojoba, and coconut oil are some of the best ingredients to leave your skin moisturized and feeling silky smooth. Bluebird Botanicals includes all of these in their Hemp Silk Lotion, which is a gentle topical CBD cream designed to replenish dry, damaged skin. Bluebird Botanicals values the environment as well as their user's well-being. Their CBD lotion packaging consists of ‘green’ bioplastic created from sustainably sourced sugarcane. This bioplastic is 100% recyclable, BPA-free, and FDA compliant. Get Connected: Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Silk Lotion Made with Jojoba and Coconut Oil Moisturizes & Nourishes Dry Skin Full-Spectrum CBD Extract Size: 6oz (1250mg) Pesticide-Free Paraben-Free Made in the USA Transdermal CBD Lotion 100% Recyclable Bioplastic No Artificial Colors or Fragrances 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
