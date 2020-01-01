Purple Rain Carb Cap Dabber by Magizle Glass
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Why blaze it when you can glaze it! The Empire Glassworks Donut Carb Cap is so sweet you'll want to take a bite out of it. This directional carb cap from Empire Glassworks has a universal fit that pairs great with any standard size banger nail. Directional carb caps are an extremely useful dabbing accessory that help retain the heat inside your bangers while offering better control of the airflow inside to effectively vaporize your wax concentrates. The width of the Donut Carb Cap works to cover your dab rig’s banger and prevent vapor from escaping, while the ergonomic grip makes it easy to spin and change the direction of airflow so none of your precious materials get left behind. The Donut Carb Cap is handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks from premium borosilicate glass and custom mixed colors. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between hits. Make every dab delectable and top off your favorite oil rig with the Donut Carb Cap today! Get Connected: Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯 Empire Glassworks Donut Carb Cap High Quality Borosilicate Glass Handmade Donut Accent Directional Carb Cap Universal Size 2” inches Tall Easy to Grip Oil Accessory Donut Themed Spins to Direct Airflow Individually Handcrafted* Fits Any Standard Size Banger Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
