7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
$399.99MSRP
This honeybee themed recycler is one of the sweetest water pipes we carry! With the perfect combination of artistry and functionality, the Empire Glassworks Large Beehive Recycler Bong is guaranteed to create some buzz. The ergonomic shape makes this water pipe easy to pass around, while the entire 10.5” body is decked out with amber worked glass accents in the form of bees and dripping honey. The matching 14mm honeycomb bowl piece leads each hit into the bottom chamber where a very fitting, honeycomb disc perc filters your smoke through water using numerous tiny holes placed throughout the disc. A handmade glass beehive figurine sits perched above the honeycomb disc, decked out with more bees and dripping honey. As you continue to draw, the large recycler arm transports your smoke into the top chamber, working to give your smoke ample time to cool down within the walls of the premium borosilicate glass. The classy bent neck mouthpiece prevents the backsplash of water from reaching your mouth, while a second glass arm recycles the water back into the base. The Empire Glassworks Large Beehive Recycler Water Pipe is another testament to the outstanding workmanship and attention-to-detail the glassblowers at Empire Glassworks put into each of their creations. Each of these water pipes are handmade from 5mm thick borosilicate glass and custom blended glass colors right here in the USA. The Large Beehive recycler is equipped with a 14mm female joint, with a stemless design that is reinforced at a 45-degree angle. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Large Beehive Recycler Thick Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe Bees & Dripping Honey Accents Honeycomb Disc Percolator Glass Beehive Figurine Custom Mixed Colors Flared Mouthpiece 10.5” inches Tall Maria Rings Bent Neck Black Accents 45° Joint Angle Reinforced Joint 14mm Female Joint 14mm Honeycomb Bee Bowl Individually Handmade Artwork* Thick Scientific Glass Recycler Bong Black & Gold Empire Glassworks Decal Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]
