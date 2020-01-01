 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Empire Glassworks Large Beehive Recycler Bong

This honeybee themed recycler is one of the sweetest water pipes we carry! With the perfect combination of artistry and functionality, the Empire Glassworks Large Beehive Recycler Bong is guaranteed to create some buzz. The ergonomic shape makes this water pipe easy to pass around, while the entire 10.5” body is decked out with amber worked glass accents in the form of bees and dripping honey. The matching 14mm honeycomb bowl piece leads each hit into the bottom chamber where a very fitting, honeycomb disc perc filters your smoke through water using numerous tiny holes placed throughout the disc. A handmade glass beehive figurine sits perched above the honeycomb disc, decked out with more bees and dripping honey. As you continue to draw, the large recycler arm transports your smoke into the top chamber, working to give your smoke ample time to cool down within the walls of the premium borosilicate glass. The classy bent neck mouthpiece prevents the backsplash of water from reaching your mouth, while a second glass arm recycles the water back into the base. The Empire Glassworks Large Beehive Recycler Water Pipe is another testament to the outstanding workmanship and attention-to-detail the glassblowers at Empire Glassworks put into each of their creations. Each of these water pipes are handmade from 5mm thick borosilicate glass and custom blended glass colors right here in the USA. The Large Beehive recycler is equipped with a 14mm female joint, with a stemless design that is reinforced at a 45-degree angle. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Large Beehive Recycler Thick Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe Bees & Dripping Honey Accents Honeycomb Disc Percolator Glass Beehive Figurine Custom Mixed Colors Flared Mouthpiece 10.5” inches Tall Maria Rings Bent Neck Black Accents 45° Joint Angle Reinforced Joint 14mm Female Joint 14mm Honeycomb Bee Bowl Individually Handmade Artwork* Thick Scientific Glass Recycler Bong Black & Gold Empire Glassworks Decal Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.