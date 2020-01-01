Colored Glass Bong Slide
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Highlight your favorite water pipe or glass bong with this gorgeously handcrafted Sunflower Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks. Each of these unique replacement bowls feature individually detailed flower petals made from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed coloring. The bright yellow petals, green stem, and dark brown interior expertly replicate a lifelike sunflower, while a tiny glass bee figurine rests atop one of the petals. The Empire Glassworks Sunflower Bowl Piece is equipped with a 14mm male joint so it will fit any water pipe with a 14mm female joint. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Sunflower Bowl Piece Hand Spun Custom Blended Colors Premium Borosilicate Glass Worked Bee Figurine Highly Detailed 2” inches Tall 14mm Joint Deep Bowl Easy to Grip Ground Joint Limited Edition Sunflower Themed Individually Handcrafted* Male Joint Fits Female Joints Thick Glass Water Pipe Accessory American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
