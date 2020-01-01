Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
The Eyce Hammer Bubbler is an unbreakable smoking pipe with a durable & lightweight design made of platinum-cured silicone. This silicone bubbler pipe is equipped with an innovative all-in-one design that features a built-in stash jar & steel poker tool, and a snap-in borosilicate glass bowl that delivers smooth, flavorful hits. The removable components of the Eyce Bubbler ensure easy cleaning, and the snap-in borosilicate bowl offers the same clean hits you'd expect from a glass pipe. Most importantly, the durable platinum-cured silicone ensures you can keep on smoking even if the pipe drops. Offering cool moisture-conditioned hits, an indestructible design, and built-in accessories, the Eyce Hammer Bubbler offers everything a connoisseur needs for a perfect smoke sesh. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Eyce Molds Hammer Bubbler Pipe Snap-In Borosilicate Glass Bowl Moisture Conditioned Smoke Platinum Cured Silicone 7.5” inch Length 4” inches Tall Easy to Clean Built-in Container Indestructible Design Silicone Hammer Bubbler Integrated Steel Poker Tool Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty Durable, Lightweight & Compact
