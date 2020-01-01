7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
This scientific glass water pipe from Grav comes with a ringing endorsement. Shaped like a large service bell, the Grav 9” Bell Base Beaker Bong features a straightforward design that uses a reinforced downstem to lead your smoke into a unique orb percolator housed within the base. The orb perc uses multiple downward facing holes within the cylindrical glass chamber to disperse your smoke through water, filtering and cooling each hit to perfection. The fixed orb perc also doubles as the perfect shape to replicate your bell’s ringer! The neck of this water pipe is finished with a sandblasted GRAV decal and topped with an ergonomic, rounded mouthpiece that makes handling this piece a breeze. The Grav 9” Bell Base Bong may seem simple, but the delightful shape and flawless functionality makes this piece a knock out ringer. Each of these water pipes include a 14mm Grav Cup Bowl Piece for your dry herbs and work best with about 2” inches of water in the base. The tiered design prevents water from splashing out of the piece and the banger hanger joint makes it super easy to add a 14mm quartz banger for use with concentrates. Whether your in the service industry or just have an odd inclination with bells, the Grav 9” Bell Base Beaker Bong will have you covered. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Bell Base Beaker Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass Voluminous Bell Chamber Ergonomic Mouthpiece Natural Splashguard 90° Reinforced Joint Fixed Downstem Orb Percolator 9” inches Tall Beaker Base Straight Neck 4.5” inches Wide 14mm Female Joint 14mm Grav Cup Bowl Banger Hanger Design Sandblasted GRAV Decal Thick Scientific Glass Bong Proudly Designed in the USA
