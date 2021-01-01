Made by Hemp CBD Hemp Extract Patch (40mg CBD each)
Looking for extended relief from symptoms of inflammation like aches, pains, and muscle soreness? These CBD Hemp Extract Patches from Made by Hemp could be your ideal solution especially if your someone who forgets to take their supplements. Health issues related to inflammation can linger on for days at a time and what seems like 24 hours a day. These Made by Hemp Transdermal Patches are super low maintenance, and one of their strongest CBD products on the market (which is saying a lot). Each topical patch offers a potent 40mg of CBD, while their strongest sublingual/oral tincture at the time of writing this provides just 21mg of CBD per serving. These CBD patches easily stick to your skin and provide relief for up to 12 hours. Cannabidiol, aka CBD, is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant. It can be extracted from marijuana which contains psychoactive THC molecules, or hemp plants that contain less than .3% THC. An abundant compound in the hemp plant thought to have many medicinal benefits, CBD does not cause a “high” like its sister plant marijuana because of the absence or very low amounts (.3% or less) of the psychoactive compound THC. You can try the Made by Hemp CBD patch out before making a huge commitment with a single pack/patch. If your ready to stock-up & save big, we offer a convenient 3-pack that saves you over 10%, and over 15% savings on our 10-pack bundle! Get Connected: Made by Hemp CBD Hemp Extract Patch Phytocannabinoids: 40mg CBD each Pharmaceutical Grade Adhesive Topical/Transdermal Patch Reduces Inflammation Extra Strength CBD 12 Hour Relief Easy to Use Discreet Design Low Maintenance Organic & All-Natural Proudly Made in the USA Full-Spectrum Raw Hemp Extract 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
