Made by Hemp Gold Label CBD Oil Extract (240 mg CBD)
by CaliConnected Online Headshop
Made by Hemp’s Gold Label Extract takes the Green and Blue Label versions to a new level. The strongest of all 3 products, Gold Label Proprietary Hemp Extract contains a phytocannabinoid concentration of 25-27%, approximately 250-270mg of CBD per gram. Like Green Label Extract, Gold Label oil is obtained from the hemp plant using CO2 extraction and contains no additives whatsoever. The hemp oil then goes through the same decarboxylation process as Blue Label Extract, a controlled heating cycle used to fully activate the phytocannabinoids and ensure maximum potency of your CBD. Finally, the resulting oil is then filtered to remove any of the extra plant parts, a process that changes the oil’s consistency to a gel, and alters the color to a light orange. The Gold Label Extract contains the highest phytocannabinoid concentration available and has only trace amounts of naturally occurring THC, not enough to feel any psychoactive or intoxicating effects. Gold Label Hemp Oil Concentrate is available in 3 sizes. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram or 10 gram pre-filled syringes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 25-27%. Listed below is an overview of the CBD potency and total servings for each size available: 1 gram | 250mg-270mg CBD | 30 servings 3 grams | 750mg-810mg CBD | 90 servings 10 grams | 2500mg-2700mg CBD | 300 servings
