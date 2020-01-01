Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The MJ Arsenal Mini Jig Mini Rig™ features a single uptake recycler that delivers elite water filtration and purifies draws to perfection. A base-connected percolator generates bubbles that rise up through the water to deliver exceptionally cool vapor. For ultimate convenience, the Mini Jig is designed with an integrated storage jar that safely houses concentrates; an included silicone top maintains the integrity of your material. This mini rig is equipped with a pure quartz bucket that provides optimal flavor transfer. Constructed from 100% borosilicate glass, the MJ Arsenal Mini Jig can withstand most everyday drops and tumbles without shattering. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Mj Arsenal Mini Jig Mini Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Integrated Concentrate Jar Single Uptake Recycler Pure Quartz Bucket 6” inches Tall 90° Joint Angle 10mm Female Joint 10mm Quartz Banger Compact & Travel-Friendly Base-Connected Percolator Clear Scientific Glass Oil Rig
Be the first to review this product.