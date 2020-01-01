7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
She's big, she's bold, and she's strikingly beautiful. Meet Burmëse, the breathtaking centerpiece that you've been waiting for. Whether she's the commanding focal point of your home decor, or the life of your cannabis party, you can't lose when you look this good. The Burmëse Water Pipe by My Bud Vase features a stunning black & gold porcelain snakeskin pattern with a gold-rimmed mouthpiece. She measures 11" inches tall and includes a large black bubble bowl, and a red velvet cherry blossom decoy flower poker for blending in between uses. H: 11 inches W: 7.5 inches
