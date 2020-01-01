Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
The Raw Classic 1.25" Rolling Papers are made using hemp fiber papers with a hemp based gum. Raw brand rolling papers are unlike most other papers on the market because they are entirely pure & unprocessed. These all-natural papers contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine-whitened) fibers, so the paper stays a naturally translucent light-brown color and maintains a thinness you can see right through. A specially patented CrissCross watermark helps prevent runs and maintains the smooth even-burning characteristics that make Raw Rolling Papers so famous. These Raw rolling papers are an all-time classic and a staple for any smoker that enjoys rolling their own joints. The Raw Classic 1¼” Papers contain 50 leaves per booklet and are available in packs of three, five, or ten, with better savings when you buy more! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Raw® Classic 1.25" Rolling Papers Run-Preventing Watermark 100% Natural Organic Vegan Friendly 50 Sheets per Booklet 3-Pack, 5-Pack or 10-Pack Unbleached Rolling Papers Save When you Buy More!
