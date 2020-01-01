Small Taster
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
The only piece that can give you the munchies while simultaneously satisfying them, the Cereal Bowl Pipe from Premium Roast & Toast is the best thing to happen to snack foods since ice cream cake. Featuring a double walled ceramic design, the Cereal Bowl Hand Pipe features a stealthy airpath that lets you rip your favorite dry herbs from the fixed flower bowl and built-in straw style mouthpiece placed on opposite sides of the eating bowl. Fill the bowl with cereal, soup, spaghetti, or even ice cream cake and you'll never have to leave the couch again! The Roast & Toast Cereal Bowl Pipe measures 4” inches tall and has a 6” inch diameter. The fully-ceramic design won't get hot to the touch while lighting your materials, and is completely dishwasher safe for the easiest of cleanups. Have your cake & eat it too with the Cereal Bowl Pipe from Premium Roast & Toast! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Roast & Toast Cereal Bowl Pipe High Quality Ceramic Materials Double Walled Construction Straw Style Mouthpiece 6” inch Diameter 4” inches Tall Deep Bowl Unique Design Fixed Flower Bowl Built-In Air Carb Hole Cereal Bowl Hand Pipe Great Gift Idea for Stoners Dishwasher & Microwave Safe
